Roundup: ‘Burreaux’ billboards / Superintendent search / Port access closed

I spy a QB: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns last Saturday as No. 1 LSU dominated the Texas A&M Aggies 50-7, completing the program’s first undefeated regular season since 2011. In honor of the team’s win, LSU has put up billboards with a photo of Burrow wearing his custom-made “Burreaux” jersey, which he debuted at the Aggie game, around the city.

Heads up: The first in a series of public meetings regarding the East Baton Rouge Parish School system superintendent search is tonight at 6 p.m. at McKinley Middle School. Austin, Texas-based JG Consulting, the consulting firm hired by the school board to complete the job search, is seeking public input as it looks for superintendent candidates. The school board website has more information.

Out of order: Access to the Port of Greater Baton Rouge will be restricted over the next couple of days as crews clean up the debris from a tanker truck that was overturned on the on-ramp to I-10 eastbound from LA 1, WAFB-TV reports. The cleanup is expected to last until Thursday. Read the full story.