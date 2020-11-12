Roundup: Budget deficit / Bradie James  / Zeta power outages 

In the red: The U.S. is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring a deficit. The Treasury Department reported today that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion, nearly double the red ink of the same month a year ago, as revenues declined while spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus soared. Read the full report.

Work experience: Former LSU football player Bradie James and the school’s office of diversity, equity and inclusion, have collaborated to create summer internships for upperclassmen for a second year. The program has grown from three interns in the first year to five in 2020. Through the Tiger Research Group, the interns spent two weeks in Las Vegas, Nevada, to gain real-world experience in entrepreneurship—from production to marketing and sales. See the announcement.

Hurricane recovery: Entergy Louisiana said today that power is restored to all customers that were affected by Hurricane Zeta. Zeta marked the seventh time this year the company prepared for impacts from a tropical weather system and the third major restoration effort in Louisiana to follow a devastating hurricane. WBRZ-TV has the full story.