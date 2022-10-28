Roundup: BTR passenger growth / Federal income tax / Twitter takeover

Flying higher: Year-over-year September passenger volume grew 5.5% at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport with 63,379 total passengers flying in and out of the airport, according to an announcement from the airport. The airport’s year- to-date passenger count through September is up 21.6% at 486,912. Passenger numbers were up 54.8% in 2021. American Airlines carried the highest share of BTR passengers at 43.3%, followed by Delta at 31.4% and United at 25.3%.

Decline: More than 72 million, or 40% of, American households will pay no federal income taxes this year, marking a large decline from last year, according to a new analysis from the Tax Policy Center. The share marks a substantial decline from the 59.3% who paid no federal income taxes in 2020 and from the 56% in 2021. Both years were dominated by COVID-related shutdowns and restrictions. Read the full story from CNBC.

Big changes: Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. Musk gave one hint about where he’s headed in a tweet Friday afternoon, saying no decisions on content or reinstating of accounts will be made until a “content moderation council” is put in place. The council, he wrote, would have diverse viewpoints. Read the full story.