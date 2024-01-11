Roundup: BRPD officers / Rouses / BESE changes

Court actions: Two judges on the 19th Judicial District Court have sided with defense attorneys by granting temporary restraining orders blocking the Baton Rouge Police Department from disciplining certain officers with ties to the Street Crimes Unit. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Now open: Rouses Market opened its north Baton Rouge grocery store this morning, at the corner of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive. The opening was highly anticipated as most of north Baton Rouge has been seen as a food desert.

New direction: Recent appointments on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education have shifted the board from one that favors liberal policies to a now solidly conservative makeup. School choice, increased accountability for low-performing schools and addressing a loss of federal COVID funding are expected to be top priorities for the new conservative majority. Read more from The Center Square.





