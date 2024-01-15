Roundup: BRPD chief / Job cuts / Economic forecast 

New leadership: The new chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department, Thomas Morse Jr., will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Morse recently served as BRPD’s commander of training services, where he championed procedural justice and implicit bias training. Get more information about the ceremony from WAFB-TV.

Labor market cools: Several large U.S. companies are kicking off the new year by trimming staff as a steady labor market shows signs of cooling off. Google, Amazon, Citigroup and BlackRock are among those announcing layoffs in the new year. See the full list from The Wall Street Journal.

Raising predictions: Goldman Sachs raised its 2024 U.S. GDP growth forecast to 2.3% from 2.1% expected earlier, Reuters reports. “We expect much stronger GDP growth in 2024 than consensus and see a much lower risk of recession, ” Goldman Sachs said in a note on Sunday. Read more.