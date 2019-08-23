Roundup: Bridge pledge / ‘The Advocate’ publisher / ‘Reveille’ expands

Spanning: Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced his efforts to advance the replacement of the I-10 Calcasieu Bridge in Lake Charles, saying he plans to commit $85 million in general obligation funds from 2020 Capital Outlay bill for the project. Rep. Ralph Abraham, who is running for governor, also vowed to get the bridge built during a campaign stop earlier in the week. DOTD is currently preparing an Environment Impact Statement in accordance with federal law, a prerequisite to federal funding. The main obstacle for the I-10 bridge is the need for federal dollars. Funding sources are also the issue for the sought-after new bridge over the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

News about news: Judi Terzotis, a media executive who has worked in Louisiana’s four largest markets, has been named publisher of The Advocate, succeeding Dan Shea, who led the organization for six years. Shea will become chairman of Georges Media, which owns The Advocate, The Times-Picayune, The Plainsman of Zachary, The St. Francisville Democrat, The Watchman of East Feliciana, and other weekly titles around the state. Read the company’s announcement.

More news about news: The Reveille and LSUReveille.com, LSU’s student-run newspaper today announced plans to increase its print publication schedule to twice a week and publish a new digital e-newsletter. The free newspaper will be distributed each Monday and Thursday to more than 100 sites on and off the LSU campus. The Reveille will also launch a mobile app offering LSUReveille.com content in a format tailored for smartphones. The app also will provide breaking-news alerts. Read the full announcement.