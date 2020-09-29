Roundup: Bridge Center hiring / Consumer confidence / Hard seltzer 

Job fair: The Bridge Center for Hope will hold a job fair hosted by RI International (the Bridge Center’s selected service provider). The crisis receiving center is looking to fill 130 positions at the facility. The job fair will be at the Bridge Center Oct. 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information is available here.

Positive outlook: U.S. consumer confidence rebounded with its largest gain in 17 years in September amid an improvement in labor market views, but it remained below levels from early this year, Reuters reports. The surge in confidence reported by the Conference Board today came despite a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in some parts of the country and government help for businesses and the unemployed drying up. Consumers also appeared to shrug off growing uncertainty ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election and signs that the economy’s recovery was slowing. Read the full story.

Hopping on trend: With the help of Molson Coors, Coca-Cola will start selling the “hard stuff”—hard seltzer, that is. The companies say the new alcoholic beverage will come in the form of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which they hope to have on store shelves in the first half of 2021. The hard seltzer will come in four flavors. Coke was likely looking to get into the booming hard seltzer market before its revenue plunged 28% in the second quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak, but now it’s official. Read the full story.