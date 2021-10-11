Roundup: BRAC survey / Water Institute of the Gulf / Trick-or-treat hours 

Economic outlook: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has opened its 2022 economic outlook survey to gauge the views of the Capital Region business community. Responses to the five-question survey will be compiled in BRAC’s 2022 Economic Outlook, a decision-making tool for the organization and businesses to be released Dec. 7. The survey will be open through Friday, Oct. 22, here.

Resource management: The Water Institute of the Gulf has received a $126,646 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to develop resource management tools for estuaries in the Gulf Coast region. The Water Institute will work with scientists from Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama to study the Mississippi Sound, a historically productive place for oyster fishing, that has been closed for the past two years. See the announcement.

Halloween: Trick-or-treat hours for the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish are set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, according to an announcement from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office.