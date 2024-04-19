Roundup: BP oil spill / Automakers’ EV troubles / Louisiana tornadoes 

Sickened workers: Thousands of ordinary people who helped clean up after the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico say they got sick. A court settlement was supposed to help compensate them, but it hasn’t turned out as expected. Learn more from the Associated Press.

Profit questions: U.S. automakers are having to explain to investors where future profit growth will come from in the months ahead as EV growth slows. Legacy U.S. automakers, which rely heavily on sales of large trucks and SUVs, have been bogged down by higher expenses related to electrifying their vehicle lineups and bumpy demand for battery-electric vehicles. See more from Reuters.

Searching data: A week after severe weather moved through southeast Louisiana, National Weather Service officials are pouring through recent satellite data to find signs of possible tornadoes. The team has identified several tornadoes, mainly in the Slidell area. Officials are also still investigating possible tornado touchdowns in West Feliciana Parish. Read more from WAFB-TV.