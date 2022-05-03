Roundup: Bonuses shrinking / Wind energy pilot / Snarled ports  

Less cash: Finance chiefs could receive smaller increases in bonus pay this year compared with 2021, a reversal after a year in which strong earnings and conservative performance targets led to double-digit increases in cash incentives, The Wall Street Journal reports. Compensation advisers said that slower economic growth and pressure from investors to use more rigorous performance targets could put pressure on cash bonuses in 2022. Read more.

Offshore project: Louisiana lawmakers want state regulators to study the most cost-effective pathways to complete an offshore wind energy pilot project in the Gulf of Mexico within four years. The state House of Representatives made its request official Monday with the adoption of House Resolution 25, sponsored by Rep. Joseph Orgeron, R-Larose. According to the resolution, the House “urges and requests” the Public Service Commission to study the benefits, costs and best ways of achieving a demonstrable offshore wind pilot project by 2026. Read the full story from Louisiana Illluminator.

Container ships: Global supply chain problems look set to worsen, a new report published today says, as China’s COVID-19 lockdowns, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other strains cause even longer delays at ports and drive up costs. The study by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada found that one-fifth of the global container ship fleet was currently stuck in congestion at various major ports. Reuters has the full story.