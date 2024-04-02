Roundup: Boil and Roux / LSU settlement / General Electric

Alcohol permit: A court hearing was scheduled this morning regarding Boil and Roux owner’s restraining order request against the members of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and the City of Baton Rouge. The order requests that the suspension of the restaurant’s liquor license be lifted. Read more from WVLA-TV.

It’s settled: LSU and 10 former students who sued the school over alleged mishandling of sexual assault and domestic violence complaints against football players and others at Louisiana’s flagship state university have settled the case. Four of the plaintiffs in the 2021 civil case accused former star running back Derrius Guice of sexual misconduct. Read more from The Associated Press.

End of an era: General Electric on Tuesday completed its breakup into three companies, marking the end of the 132-year-old conglomerate that was once the most valuable U.S. corporation and a global symbol of American business power. The industrial giant’s aerospace and energy businesses began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday as separate entities more than a year after GE spun off its health care business. Read more from Reuters.