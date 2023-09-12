Roundup: Bluebonnet power outages / Voter registration / Social media case 

Back on: Electricity has mostly been restored after thousands of customers lost power near Our Lady of the Lake and Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet Boulevard this morning. According to Entergy, the outages were impacting more than 4,500 customers at one point. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Wednesday deadline: Those yet to register to vote have until Wednesday to submit their information by mail or in person ahead of next month’s Louisiana elections. Registration can also take place at any area Office of Motor Vehicles. Those choosing to register online can do so through Sept. 23, WBRZ-TV reports. Get more information on the secretary of state’s website.

Supreme Court: The White House has one week to decide whether it will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court a recent ruling that the Biden administration overstepped its bounds in working to censor Americans’ social media posts. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled late Friday that the White House, FBI, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Surgeon General’s Office may have violated the First Amendment when they coordinated with social media companies to limit posts on topics like COVID-19 and the 2020 election. Read the full story from The Center Square.