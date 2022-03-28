Roundup: Biden’s new budget / Police pay raises / Oscars viewership  

Higher taxes on the rich: President Joe Biden’s 2023 federal budget, released Monday, proposes tax hikes on the ultra-wealthy and corporations while providing billions of dollars in new spending for the Defense and Justice departments. The proposal sent to Congress touts a reduction in the federal budget deficit of more than $1 trillion over the next 10 years, CNBC reports. This is paid for, in part, by raising the corporate tax rate from 21% up to 28%, a rate favored by progressive Democrats but opposed by key moderates. Read more.

Monthly supplement: A state supplement to the pay local police and fire personnel in Louisiana receive would go up by $100 a month under legislation approved today by a state Senate committee. The unanimous vote by the Senate Finance Committee sends the bill to the Senate floor for debate. Sen. Bodi White, a Baton Rouge-area Republican, sponsored the bill. It would increase monthly supplemental pay to $600 from $500. Read the full story.

Tuning in: Television ratings for the Oscars rebounded somewhat from last year’s record low, but the event clearly doesn’t have the appeal to viewers that it once had. Sunday’s ceremony reached an estimated 15.36 million viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen company numbers released Monday by ABC. A more-detailed estimate is expected Tuesday, with elements such as out-of-home viewing added. Read the full story.