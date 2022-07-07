Roundup: Best of 225 awards / Airport upgrades / Mortgage rates

Huge response: The 2022 Best of 225 Awards had the highest nominations and voting turnout ever. More than 14,000 Baton Rouge area residents cast votes for this year’s awards. 225 magazine has compiled several graphics, tools and resources to help this year’s winners and runners-up share their news. Check them out here.

Boarding bridges: U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, today announced the Federal Aviation Administration will award $5.2 million in funding from the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Baton Rouge Metro Airport. The airport will use the money to replace two passenger boarding bridges.

Retreating: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates eased again this week as the Federal Reserve remains likely to raise its benchmark borrowing rate in its ongoing battle to bring down inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported this morning that the 30-year rate fell to 5.30% from 5.70% last week. One year ago, the average 30-year rate was 2.90%. See the report.