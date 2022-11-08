Roundup: Bernhard and Tulane / Bob Dean settlement / Math education

Hiring grads: Baton Rouge-based infrastructure firm Bernhard announced this week a commitment to hire 360 Tulane University graduates over the next three decades. Dubbed the “360 Promise,” the program is a partnership between Bernhard and the Tulane Energy Institute, a world-renowned component of Tulane’s school of business.

ICYMI: A Jefferson Parish judge approved a class-action lawsuit Monday over Baton Rouge nursing home owner Bob Dean’s evacuation of residents during Hurricane Ida, in which several of the residents later died. Judge Michael Mentz’s ruling calls for patients to receive about $12.5 million in insurance funds. A special master has been appointed to divvy up the money among 843 patients, minus 22.5% in attorney fees. WAFB-TV has the full story.

$3.5M grant: East Baton Rouge Parish School System has been awarded a $3.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve math education for students experiencing poverty. The LSU Social Research and Evaluation Center will serve as the research partner, with a sub-award of $473,000 for three years. LSU, the school system and tech firm DreamBox Learning will construct a research plan to focus on students primarily in kindergarten through eighth grade. Read more about the partnership from LSU.