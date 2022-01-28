Roundup: Baton Rouge sales taxes / Rig count / Best airline 

Collections: For the city and parish combined, recurring sales and use tax collections totaled just under $19.5 million in November, a 19% increase over the same month in 2020. That’s according to a recent report from the city-parish finance department, which shows the drastic swings in sales tax collections over the course of the pandemic. The report also found November collections were down more than $576,000 from October. See the report.

On the rise: The U.S. rig count climbed with crude prices as tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine continued to simmer. The number of drilling rigs operating nationally climbed by six to 610 last week, according to oilfield services firm Baker Hughes. A year ago, there were 384 rigs operating. Read more from The Houston Chronicle.

Delta tops list: In The Wall Street Journal’s 14th annual ranking of nine U.S. airlines by operational performance, Delta Air Lines Inc. reclaimed the top spot from Southwest. JetBlue Airways Corp. finished last. Delta took the top spot in five of seven categories, notably its cancellation rate. Read more.