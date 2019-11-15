Roundup: Baton Rouge in spotlight / Amedisys honored / Louisiana road woes   

A look back: An in-depth analysis piece from The Washington Post delves into how the author believes historic racial divides changed Baton Rouge’s growth as a city and allowed neighborhoods to be built in areas at high risk of flooding. A century of prejudice led white families to settle into low-lying land in Ascension and Livingston parishes, the writer, William Horne, argues. Read the full story here.

Top-notch: Data analytics firm LexisNexis Risk Solutions today released its 2019 Top 100 Home Health and Hospice Agencies Rankings, listing Baton Rouge-based Amedisys as No. 2 for home health providers. See the rankings here.

Bottom rung: A new ConsumerAffairs ranking of which states are the best and worst to drive through found Louisiana to be the second-worst state when it comes to roads, behind only South Carolina. Most Louisiana road complaints were related to potholes, bumps in the road, sinking and flooding, the company said. See the best and worst roads.