Roundup: Baton Rouge General / BRCC nursing students / Mortgage rates  

Sleep treatment: The Louisiana Sleep Foundation, a well-established sleep medicine, diagnostic and treatment center, is now part of Baton Rouge General, the hospital announced today. The center specializes in diagnosing and treating complex medical sleep disorders with state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive treatment options, and its addition will expand the services BRG provides. See the announcement.

Expanded offerings: Officials from Baton Rouge Community College and Grand Canyon University today signed an agreement that will allow students enrolled in BRCC’s registered nursing program to concurrently complete online coursework toward earning a Bachelor of Science in nursing or a Master of Science in nursing at GCU. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Rising: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose to their highest level in two months this week, providing no relief for a slumping housing market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported this morning that the 30-year rate rose to 5.66% from 5.55% last week. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.87%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, jumped to 4.98% from 4.85% last week. Last year at this time the rate was 2.18%. Read more.