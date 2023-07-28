Roundup: Banking regulations / Ford recalls / Oil prices 

Risk prevention: The nation’s biggest and most complex banks will need to hold additional capital on their balance sheets under an initial proposal by the Federal Reserve and FDIC designed to help banks better withstand risks to their businesses that go beyond a recession or financial crisis. The proposal released Thursday roughly means that Wall Street collectively will have to set aside tens of billions of dollars to meet the Fed’s new rules. Read more.

Pickup trucks: Ford is recalling more than 870,000 newer F-150 pickups in the U.S. because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly. The recall covers certain pickups from the 2021 through 2023 model years with single exhaust systems. Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S. Read more.

Gains: Oil prices were steady this morning and on track for a fifth straight week of gains with investors optimistic that healthy demand and supply cuts will keep prices buoyant, Reuters reports. Risk appetite in wider financial markets has been fuelled by growing expectations that central banks such as the Fed and European Central Bank are nearing the end of policy tightening campaigns, boosting the outlook for global growth and energy demand. Read more.