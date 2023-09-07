Roundup: Banking profits / Railroad rules / Mortgage rates 

Holding steady: U.S. bank profits and deposits were broadly steady in the second quarter, suggesting sector turmoil earlier this year has abated, but regulators are still keeping a close eye on unrealized losses, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said today. Read the full story from Reuters.

Competition boost: Companies whose plants and facilities are served by just one railroad may soon be able to get a bid from another railroad if their current service is bad enough, under a new rule that was proposed today by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board to help boost competition. Read more.

Little relief: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell again this week, but remains near the 22-year high it hit three weeks ago. The drop is little relief for house hunters facing persistently high prices and a near-historic low number of homes for sale. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said today that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 7.12% from 7.18% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.89%. Read the full story.