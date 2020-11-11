Roundup: Bama-LSU game / PAVE launched / Law enforcement review 

Scheduling issues: At the moment, LSU and Alabama do not have a scheduled football play date for the first time in a regular season since 1963, The Daily Advertiser reports. But the SEC office is looking into juggling future LSU and Alabama opponents around to find an opening for the two to play. One possible makeup is Nov. 21, which would entail LSU’s game at Arkansas, scheduled for that day, being moved to Dec. 19 and Alabama’s scheduled home game against Kentucky being moved to Dec. 12. Read the full story.

Veteran entrepreneurs: A new state program, called the Pathway to Assist Veteran Entrepreneurs, launched this week aims to help veterans who start small businesses in Louisiana. The effort announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday involves the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the state economic development department and the National Guard. The PAVE program features introductory online courses and a “virtual boot camp” to help veterans analyze the feasibility of their business plans and find needed resources. Read the full story.

State police: Louisiana legislators on Tuesday challenged State Police policies on body and vehicle cameras while stating that the agency should not be allowed to investigate itself when a trooper is accused of using excessive force. Lawmakers earlier this year created a task force to review law enforcement training, use of force and community relations. New State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis also told members that troopers have the discretion to turn off their body or dashboard cameras if they think it’s warranted. Read the full story from The Center Square