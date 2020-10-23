Roundup: b1BANK / Election turnout / High school sports  

Q3 report: Business First Bancshares Inc. parent company of b1BANK, on Thursday announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, including net income of $9.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, increases of $4.1 million and $0.06, respectively. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended September 30, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $11.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, increases of $4.7 million and $0.07, respectively. On October 22, 2020, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the third quarter in the amount of $0.10 per share. Read the full announcement.

Early voting: More than 50 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election with 11 days to go in the campaign, a pace that could lead to the highest voter turnout in over a century, according to data from the U.S. Elections Project on Friday, Reuters reports. The eye-popping figure is a sign of intense interest in the contest between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, as well as Americans’ desire to reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19.

In the stands: Gov. John Bel Edwards will increase fan capacity beginning today at high school football stadiums and other outdoor prep sporting events from 25% to 50% in parishes that have a lid on COVID-19 infection rates. The News Star reports. The governor says 26 parishes, including East Baton Rouge, currently meet the requirement of a testing positivity rate of 5% or less for the past two weeks. Read the full story.