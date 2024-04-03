Roundup: Auto sales / Solar eclipse / Boil and Roux

Q1 growth: U.S. auto sales grew nearly 5% in the first quarter of the year despite growing interest rates and slowing interest in electric vehicles. With inventory on dealer lots growing toward pre-pandemic levels, auto companies were forced to reduce prices last month. Read more from the Associated Press.

Look up: Louisiana may not be in the path of totality for The Great American Eclipse, but it will get to partially enjoy the event, weather permitting. On Monday, the moon will pass between the sun and Earth, this event will then cast the moon’s shadow creating the “ring of fire.” The total eclipse of the sun will be on display in the nation’s skies from Texas to Maine. Read more from USA Today Network.

Settlement reached: A legal dispute between Boil and Roux owner Maurice Walker and the Baton Rouge Alcoholic Beverage Control Board was resolved Tuesday after both parties agreed to settle out of court. Per the settlement, Boil and Roux’s liquor license suspension will be amended from two months to 30 days and Walker will pay a $2,100 fine. Read more from WAFB-TV.