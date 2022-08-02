Roundup: Atchafalaya bridge cameras / BRAC symposium / Investigating Amazon 

Targeting speeders: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will begin installing new signs along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on Friday. According to DOTD, the additional signage is part of a three-phase process to improve safety on the bridge. It will also install cameras to monitor vehicles traveling over the posted speed limit. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Agenda set: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced the agenda for the upcoming Economic Inclusion Symposium presented by Dow to be held Aug. 18 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Programming will be aimed at a wide range of individuals, including C-suite executives, diversity and inclusion practitioners, small business owners, HR professionals, and minority and women business owners. Get more information.

Workplace safety: Federal officials are sharpening their focus on Amazon’s workplace safety hazards. Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration visited Amazon sites near Albany, New York, Denver and Boise, Idaho, on Monday, according to a document viewed by CNBC. The inspections are part of an ongoing probe launched last month by OSHA and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Read the full story.