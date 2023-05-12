Roundup: Atchafalaya Basin Bridge / COVID vaccines / Plugging wells 

Lanes reopened: One person is dead after a vehicle fire that shut Interstate 10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge early this morning, closing the highway. Troopers said all lanes were reopened shortly after 8 a.m. WAFB-TV has the latest.

School policy: The Louisiana House of Representatives gave final passage to a bill that would prohibit schools from requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a requirement for attendance. House Bill 182, sponsored by Rep. Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales, would apply to both public and private schools from the K-12 to the university level. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Estimated costs: A forthcoming paper by LSU researchers in the journal Nature Energy estimates that the cost to plug and abandon the 14,000 unplugged, non-producing oil and gas wells in U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore waters, inland waters, and wetlands is $30 billion. Wells closer to shore, in shallower waters, make up 90% of inactive wells but account for only 25% of the total cost to plug and abandon. Read more.