Roundup: Ascension Parish finances / US manufacturing / Construction spending 

Transparency: Ascension Parish officials today launched a new website called Open Finance that allows residents to see a breakdown of the parish’s funding and expenditures. To ensure data integrity, information is being introduced in phases starting with the operating budget revenues and expenses information. WAFB-TV has more information about the platform.

Growth slows: Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed slightly in June, as supply chain problems persist and businesses say they are still struggling to find workers to keep up with demand. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said today that its index of manufacturing activity ticked down in June to a reading of 60.6 from 61.2 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is expanding. June was the 13th consecutive month manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020. See the report.

Drop in May: U.S. construction spending fell 0.3% in May. Growth in housing, the economy’s standout performer, slowed while activity in areas most directly impacted by the pandemic showed further weakness. The Commerce Department reported today that the May decline followed a slight 0.1% rise in April and left overall construction spending up 7.5% from a year ago. Housing construction, which has been a driving force for the economy during the pandemic, posted a tiny 0.2% gain in May as single-family home construction rose 0.8% while apartments and other multifamily construction was flat. See the report.