Roundup: APTIM office / EPA rule challenged / Free COVID tests 

Water Campus: Baton Rouge-based environmental and energy solutions firm APTIM today opened its new headquarters at The Water Campus. Previously housed on Essen Lane, APTIM’s office is now at the 35-acre research and business complex along the Mississippi River. See the announcement.

‘Radical climate regulations’: Sixteen state attorneys general, 15 state associations and multiple organizations are fighting against an Environmental Protection Agency rule they argue jeopardizes American energy and national security. The group, including Louisiana’s Jeff Landry, filed a brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to halt the EPA from implementing “radical climate regulations.” The Center Square has the full story.

Holiday spike: Americans can order four more free COVID-19 tests through the mail starting Thursday as part of the Biden administration’s plan to deal with an increase in COVID cases sparked by indoor holiday gatherings. The tests can be ordered on COVIDtests.gov and will start to ship the week of Dec. 19, a senior administration official told reporters on a conference call. The government is urging people to test themselves when they have symptoms, and before visiting with family. Get more information from NPR.