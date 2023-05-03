Roundup: April hiring / Shrinking parish populations / Bank testimonies 

Unexpected surge: Hiring at private companies unexpectedly swelled in April, countering expectations for a cooling job market ahead, payroll processing firm ADP reported this morning. Private payrolls rose by 296,000 for the month, above the downwardly revised 142,000 the previous month and well ahead of the Dow Jones estimate of 133,000. The gain was the highest monthly increase since July 2022. CNBC has the full story.

Where’d they go?: Four of Louisiana’s parishes ranked top 10 in the U.S. for the largest percentage of population loss in 2022, according to a new census estimate. St. John the Baptist, Terrebonne, Plaquemines and St. Charles parishes made the list of fastest-shrinking communities nationwide. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.

Congressional hearing: The former top executives of two failed banks will testify before Congress this month as lawmakers dig into what caused a series of collapses at midsized financial institutions. The Senate Banking Committee indicated Tuesday that it will hold a hearing May 16 with Silicon Valley Bank former CEO Gregory Becker as well as Signature Bank former chair and co-founder Scott Shay. Read more.