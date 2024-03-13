Roundup: Anti-theft measures / TikTok ban / Red dust site

Porch pirates: Two bills intended to combat theft were taken up by a Louisiana Senate committee on Tuesday. One of the proposed bills would add increased penalties for “porch pirates” stealing delivered packages from homes, while another adds more penalties to those involved in organized retail theft rings. Read more from The Center Square.

House passage: The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill Wednesday that would ban TikTok from operating in the U.S. or force a sale. The measure passed the House 352 to 65, showing broad bipartisan support for cracking down on TikTok over national security concerns. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, was the only Louisiana legislator who voted ‘no’ on the measure. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Drone footage: The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has taken drone footage of the 400-acre red dust site in Ascension Parish. The footage will give the state and the parish a better idea of what needs to be done to find a solution to a problem that’s been plaguing property owners in Gonzales for years. Read more from WBRZ-TV.