Roundup: Americorps Cities / Constitutional Convention forum / Walk-On’s growth 

Volunteerism: The Corporation for National and Community Service named New Orleans and Baton Rouge as 2019 Top 10 AmeriCities. Such cities produce the most AmeriCorps service and volunteer members each year. New Orleans ranked 2nd in the Large Cities category, up from 3rd last year. Baton Rouge ranked 6th in the Small Cities category making the list for the first time. Louisiana is one of only three states to have multiple cities named to the list with the others being Massachusetts and Utah. See the full list.

Convention: The Pelican Institute for Public Policy, a right-leaning think tank, will host a Constitutional Convention Forum with policy experts, academics and lawmakers to discuss the possibility of a Louisiana Constitutional Convention next Thursday, Aug. 20. The forum is a free, ticketed event open to the public. The event’s webpage has more information.

Expansion: Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar announced the year’s first six months have seen it open five new restaurants across three states and sign 30 franchise deals spanning six states, on track with its previously announced expansion plans. The brand is also initiating development deals in several new markets, including the Carolinas, Florida and Georgia. Read the full announcement.