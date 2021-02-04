Roundup: Amazon HQ2 / Oil prices hit high / Cajun Pop 

Aided by Stephen Moret: Design proposals for Amazon’s new headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, include an outdoor amphitheater, public plazas for farmers’ markets and a 350-foot-tall tower inspired by a double helix, CNN reports. The plans, made public and submitted to authorities for approval on Tuesday, will form the second phase of the tech giant’s $2.5 billion HQ2 project, which was secured for the state in part by Stephen Moret, the president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Moret, former secretary of Louisiana Economic Development, spearheaded Virginia’s pursuit efforts and negotiated the final contract with Amazon. See the plans here.

Spike: Oil prices rose almost 2% on Wednesday, with U.S. crude reaching its highest settlement level in a year after stockpiles fell to their lowest levels since March, Reuters reports. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 93 cents, or 1.7%, to settle at $55.69 a barrel, the highest since Jan. 22, 2020, after touching a high of $56.33 earlier in the session. Brent crude futures rose $1, or 1.7%, to settle at $58.46 a barrel, the highest since Feb. 21, 2020. Both benchmarks are also currently at their steepest ‘backwardation’ level in a year. Read the full story.

Online sales: Baton Rouge-based Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn has launched a new e-commerce website for its popcorn ahead of Mardi Gras celebrations. Inspired by traditional Louisiana recipes and ingredients, current popcorn flavors include king cake and boiled crawfish among others. Mike Coates started the company in 2019 with a vision to bring the flavors of Louisiana to a national audience and Cajun Pop is now available across Louisiana and in Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, Minnesota, Colorado and New Mexico.