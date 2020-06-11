Roundup: Alcohol delivery / Highland property sold / YMCA memberships

Rules eased: Louisiana has loosened its alcohol delivery rules, making it easier to receive beer and wine at home, under a bill signed today by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lawmakers passed the measure by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, in the regular session that ended June 1. With the governor’s signature, the changes take effect immediately. Under the new law, third-party delivery services like UberEats and Waitr will be able to deliver beer and wine through contract workers. That expands a previous law that allowed grocery stores, restaurants and liquor stores to deliver beverages if they did so with their own employees.

Sold: A Texas investor has purchased more than a half-acre at the corner of Highland and Old Perkins roads, according to sales documents. Paul Lewis of Dallas purchased the land—currently occupied by a Goodyear Auto Service shop—for $2.4 million. The seller is listed as LGR La Properties LLC, represented by Lynn Robinson Phillips of Illinois, which has owned the property since 2008.

Grant: ExxonMobil is donating $25,000 to the ExxonMobil YMCA to provide three-month memberships to nearly 170 north Baton Rouge residents to help improve health outcomes for the area, according to a YMCA announcement.