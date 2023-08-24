Roundup: Airline Highway crash / Subway sold / US unemployment 

Traffic: The southbound lanes of Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway are closed this morning after a multivehicle crash, WAFB-TV reports.

Private equity buy: Sandwich chain Subway said this morning it will be sold to the private equity firm Roark Capital, which also owns Arby’s, Dunkin’ and Buffalo Wild Wings. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Roark was offering around $9.6 billion for Subway, which is privately owned. Read more.

Jobless claims: Applications for unemployment benefits fell again last week as America’s labor market continues to hum along despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down inflation that’s still higher than optimal. The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell last week by 10,000, to 230,000 the week ending August 19, the Labor Department reported this morning. Read the full report.