Roundup: Air quality standards / NFL betting / Women in the workforce 

New rules delayed: The Environmental Protection Agency is delaying plans to tighten air quality standards for smog despite a recommendation by a scientific advisory panel to lower air pollution limits to protect public health. The delay means standards won’t be updated until after the 2024 presidential election. The decision avoids an election year battle with industry groups and Republicans who’ve complained about what they consider overly intrusive EPA rules on power plants, refineries, automobiles and other polluters. Read the full story.

Record wagering: As legalized sports gambling expands across the U.S., a record 73.5 million Americans plan to wager on the NFL this season, according to the American Gaming Association’s latest survey on Americans’ betting plans released this morning. Last year, an estimated 46 million people bet on the NFL in the U.S., according to the AGA. CNBC has the full story.

Closing the gap: For decades, a far higher share of men worked than women. Now that gender gap is the narrowest it’s ever been, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That gap narrowed to just 10 percentage points in August 2023. Read more about the shift from Axios.