Roundup: AI rules / Mugshots / Dollar Tree

Reel it in: Lawmakers in the European Parliament on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Artificial Intelligence Act—the world’s first comprehensive set of AI rules. The AI Act is expected to act as a global signpost for other governments grappling with how to regulate the fast-developing technology. Read more from Associated Press.

On second thought: Booking photos of people accused of crimes would again be made available to the public in a bill advanced by a Louisiana Senate committee Tuesday after a two-year prohibition of releasing the mugshots of suspects charged with nonviolent or minor offenses. While the current mugshot law was passed “with good intentions,” says Republican Shreveport Sen. Alan Seabaugh, who authored the bill, it has created a burden for police to determine what photos are available as public records and has also eliminated a “law enforcement tool” to help police track suspects. Read more from USA Today Network.

Closing doors: After Dollar Tree missed market expectations for holiday-quarter sales and profits, the retailer on Wednesday announced it plans to close 970 of its Family Dollar stores—600 stores in the first half of the year. The company operates 16,774 stores, including nearly 30 in the Capital Region. Read more from Reuters.