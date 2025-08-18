Roundup: AI bus cameras / Roblox / Homebuilder sentiment

Driving into the future: Cities have long grappled with an infuriating dilemma: illegally parked cars that choke bus lanes, inflate commutes and discourage potential riders away from public transit. Recent studies show that lane obstructions increase bus delays 20% to 30% during peak hours. But now, cameras mounted directly on buses are providing real-time solutions by using sophisticated computer vision and machine learning, instantly identifying offenders and automating ticketing. Read more from Fast Company.

User-led revolution: Though Louisiana only last week brought a lawsuit against the popular video game Roblox, a user-led revolution has been long in the works. That revolution is being led in part by a YouTube personality known as Schlep, himself a victim of sexual exploitation on the gaming platform. He has since dedicated a massive portion of his content to helping expose Roblox—which boasts more than 400 million monthly users—and holding it accountable. Read more from The Center Square.

August drop: A gauge of U.S. homebuilder sentiment fell unexpectedly this month, slipping back to its lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years, with more than one-third of residential construction firms cutting prices and roughly two-thirds of them offering some form of incentive to lure buyers sidelined by still-high mortgage rates and economic uncertainty. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 32 from 33 in July, the association said Monday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the sentiment score to improve to 34. Read more from Reuters.