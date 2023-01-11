Roundup: Adams and Reese / Calvin Mills Jr. / Rental properties  

New leadership: Adams and Reese today announced it has appointed Susan Eccles as partner in charge of the firm’s Baton Rouge office. Eccles maintains a legal practice centered on construction, state and federal procurement/government contracts, commercial litigation, and professional liability.

Volunteer service: Baton Rouge’s Calvin Mills Jr., founder and CEO of HelpIT Inc, will receive an award from President Joe Biden at a private ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Friday. The U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which Mills will receive, is the highest level of the President’s Volunteer Service Award and honors individuals and organizations that give more than 4,000 hours helping and impacting others.

SOLD: Steven Moreno and Justin Waller’s JSR1 LLC has purchased 11 multifamily rental properties. The noncontiguous buildings are located on south Baton Rouge streets between Perkins Road and Nicholson Drive. The pair of investors purchased the apartment buildings from Stuart and Maria McCown’s company STM Investment Properties LLC in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.