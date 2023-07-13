Roundup: Actors’ strike / Sharon Hewitt / Wholesale prices  

Vote pending: Negotiators for Hollywood’s actors union unanimously recommended a strike after talks with studios broke down, setting the stage for performers to join writers on picket lines and disrupt scores of shows and movies. The SAG-AFTRA union says its national board will vote on a strike order this morning. If approved, Hollywood studios would face their first dual work stoppage in 63 years and be forced to shut down productions across the U.S. Reuters has the full story.

Taking jabs: With the governor’s race gaining steam in Louisiana, underdog Republican candidate state Sen. Sharon Hewitt took a jab at Democratic frontrunner Shawn Wilson in an open letter Tuesday, complaining about bridge construction in her home parish of St. Tammany. In the letter from her campaign email account, Hewitt criticized the timing of a state infrastructure project to replace the West Pearl River Bridge on U.S. 90, saying its closure has eliminated a “major hurricane evacuation route” for Slidell-area residents. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Inflation easing: Wholesale prices in the U.S. decelerated again last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures are easing in the face of the Federal Reserve’s streak of interest rate hikes. The government’s producer price index—which measures inflation before it reaches consumers—rose just 0.1% last month from June 2022, the smallest such increase since August 2020. And from May to June, prices rose an identical 0.1% after having fallen 0.4% from April to May. See the report.