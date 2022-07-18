Roundup: Abortion ban / Insurance bailout / Sock warranty 

Back in court: The legal battle over Louisiana’s statewide abortion ban continues with a court hearing this morning. In the suit, which originated in New Orleans, plaintiffs don’t deny that the state can now ban abortion. But they contend that Louisiana now has multiple, conflicting trigger mechanisms in the law. They also argue that the state law is unclear on whether it bans an abortion prior to a fertilized egg implanting in the uterus. Read the full story.

Borrowing: A state-chartered bailout fund is seeking to borrow $600 million after seven Louisiana insurers went bust following 2021’s Hurricane Ida. The Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association will seek approval of the plan to sell bonds this week. The association would recoup the money from surviving member insurers, but those insurers get a tax break for such assessment payments, meaning Louisiana taxpayers will ultimately pay the bill. Read the full story.

Lifetime coverage?: A Missouri man says in a class-action lawsuit against Bass Pro Shops that the outdoor outfitter is refusing to honor its lifetime warranty on socks. Kent Slaughter of Springfield says that after years of exchanging his “Redhead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks” every time they wore out, the Springfield-based company changed its policy in 2021 before he tried to return four pairs of socks. Slaughter’s lawsuit says Bass Pro is misrepresenting the socks in its ads because it says they are “the last sock you’ll ever need to buy” because of the lifetime warranty. Read the full story.