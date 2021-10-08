Roundup: AARP award / Community Coffee / COVID cases 

Honored: Raymond Jetson of MetroMorphosis has won the 2022 AARP Purpose Prize award for his work serving the Baton Rouge community. Read more about the award.

New blends: Community Coffee today announced it has released two new dark roast blends, called Intense Blend and Espresso Roast, which are available in stores now. Community Coffee Executive Vice President Leah Herrington says the decision to release a new product was based on consumer tastes. Surveys have shown that 44% of coffee drinkers prefer dark roast. Read the full announcement.

Encouraging signs: Average new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. fell below 100,000 on Thursday as the pandemic shows further signs of easing with more than 56% of the population fully immunized against the virus—a starkly different trend than the record-setting surge the country was heading toward last fall. Read the full story for CNBC.