Roundup: $80M Louisiana flood project / Highway 1 / LSU award nominees 

Work to begin: Work is set to begin on part of an $80 million project intended to help control backwater flooding in several southeastern Louisiana parishes. Contractor Sealevel Construction Inc. received approval from officials in St. Mary Parish last week to begin constructing a permanent barge that would be placed in Bayou Chene to block water that backs up when the Atchafalaya River is high, news outlets reported. Read the full story.

Federal funding: U.S. Rep. Garret Graves announced today that La. 1 is receiving a $135 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to construct approximately 8.3 miles of elevated highway from Leeville Bridge to Golden Meadow.

Burreaux: The Southeastern Conference has announced each of its 14 member institutions’ 2019-20 Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees, and LSU has nominated former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and hurdler and sprinter Tonea Marshall. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.