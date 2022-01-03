Roundup: $5.6M real estate deal / COVID test sites / Used car prices  

Former Acme Brick sells The former Acme Brick location near the corner of Airline Highway and Baringer Foreman Road sold to a Lake-Charles based company for $5.6 million on Wednesday. The buyer was Hackberry Rouge LLC, represented by Marshall Allen Devall, and the seller was Baton Rouge-based HHH Rental LLC, a group of local investors represented by its agent, Stanley Cheatham. The 4.63-acre site sold for about $275 per square foot, according to Elifin’s commercial real estate newsletter, The Pulse.

Expanding: In response to soaring demand for COVID-19 testing, the Louisiana Department of Health, in cooperation with the Louisiana Army National Guard and Orion Laboratories, is offering two additional testing sites and dates in Baton Rouge. WAFB-TV has more information on test sites.

Surging: Used car prices have soared so high, so fast, that buyers are being increasingly priced out of the market, USA Today reports. When the government reported that consumer inflation rocketed 6.8% in the 12 months that ended in November—the sharpest jump in nearly 40 years—the biggest factor, apart from energy, was used vehicles. What was once a $5,000 car is now $8,000 and what used to be an $8,000 car is now $11,000 or $12,000. Read the full story.