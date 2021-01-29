Roundup: 2020 wages / BP solar plant / Consumer spending

Normal range: Wages and benefits for U.S. workers rose in the last quarter of the year, putting all of 2020 in somewhat of a normal range as the pandemic continued to rankle the economy. Total U.S. worker compensation rose 0.7% in the October-December quarter, an increase over the previous two quarters, the Labor Department said this morning. Growth was 0.5% in the second and third quarters, down from 0.8% in the first three months of the year. For the year, wages and benefits grew 2.5%, with wages and salaries up 2.6% and benefits, which include Social Security, grew 2.3%. Read the full report.

Green energy: Oil giant BP is planning to build a 1,000-acre, $300 million solar power plant in Pointe Coupee Parish on a sugar cane farm, WBRZ-TV reports.The proposal calls for up to 400 temporary construction jobs and could mean a big boost in tax dollars for the parish. “The move is going green and clean,” says J.E Jumonville, who owns the sugar cane farm where BP wants to put the solar plant. “Apparently they are moving forward, because they spent a considerable amount of money doing research.” Read the full story.

Buying drops: U.S. consumers slowed their spending by 0.2% in December, cutting back for a second straight month in a worrisome sign for an economy struggling under the weight of a still out-of-control pandemic. The decline reported this morning by the Commerce Department followed a seasonally adjusted 0.7% drop in November. It was the latest sign that consumers, whose spending is the primary driver of the U.S. economy, are hunkered down and avoiding traveling, shopping and dining out. Read the full story.