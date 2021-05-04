Roundup: 1983 flood victims / Hairstyle discrimination / Baton Rouge vaccine efforts

Possible settlement: Nearly 40 years after their businesses and homes were devastated by flooding, Tangipahoa Parish residents and business owners might get some money from a legal judgment, Louisiana Illuminator reports. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration is hoping to reach a settlement with plaintiffs in a lawsuit over massive 1983 flooding by Thursday. If a settlement is reached, the $30 million could be the first installment of a five-year payment plan that will eventually total $130 million for those flooding victims and their families, says Matthew Block, the governor’s general counsel. Read the full story.

Legislation: The Louisiana Senate unanimously voted to make it illegal for employers to discriminate against someone because of their hairstyle, a measure striking at tactics that have targeted Black people who wear their hair naturally. SB61, by Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, recently elected to a congressional seat, would expand Louisiana’s existing anti-discrimination law. The legislation would spell out that prohibited discrimination on the basis of race includes hair texture and hairstyles such as braids, twists and natural hair. Read the full story.

High schools: Mayor Sharon Weston Broom and East Baton Rouge Parish School System Superintendent Sito Narcisse announced Monday the launch of vaccine initiatives targeting high school students. The initiatives are part of the Geaux Get Vaccinated and Bring Back Louisiana campaigns. The Louisiana Department of Health, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Centers in Schools, and EBRPSS students were also part of the announcement. WAFB-TV has more information.