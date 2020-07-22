Retailers grapple with unpredictable back-to-school season 

This year’s back-to-school season is equally as stressful for retailers as it is for parents, the Wall Street Journal reports.

After year-end holidays, back-to-school accounts for retailers’ second-largest selling opportunity. An average buying season tends to begin in mid-June, accelerate in July and peak in August, occasionally carrying over into September; however, that’s likely to be compressed into August and maybe even into successive months as parents put off purchases until there is certainty on what items their children will need.

That makes inventory tougher to plan. It’s also possible that, if remote learning remains the norm, at least some back-to-school demand has been pulled forward—especially in higher-value categories such as electronics.

The timing of retailers’ fiscal years will create distortions. Those with quarters ending July or early August, like Walmart and Target, might not see the bulk of back-to-school demand reflected until the subsequent quarter. Retailers whose quarters end in August or early September include Costco Wholesale and Bed Bath & Beyond. Read the full story.