Remote workers are less likely to be promoted

It seems the honeymoon era for the remote worker is over.

While no commute, no dress code and flexible working arrangements once made working fully remote an attractive option for workers, new data shows fully remote workers are increasingly being skipped over for promotions, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Over the past year, remote workers were promoted 31% less frequently than people who worked in an office, either full time or on a hybrid basis, according to an analysis of 2 million white-collar workers by employment data provider Live Data Technologies. Remote workers also receive less mentorship, a gap that’s especially pronounced for women, research shows.

Of employees working full time in an office or on a hybrid basis, 5.6% received promotions at their organization in 2023, according to Live Data Technologies, versus 3.9% of those who worked remotely.

Since the pandemic, leaders and employees have engaged in a tug of war over return-to-office efforts. While many workplaces have adopted hybrid policies or reverted to a fully in-person approach, nearly 20% of all employees with college degrees or higher still work on a fully remote basis, according to December data from the Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

