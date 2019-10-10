Globe-complaining library board member resigning, moving to New York

A recently-appointed member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Board of Control, who made headlines in August by raising questions about the agency budgeting $94,000 for a high-tech globe in the downtown library, is moving to New York City and will be resigning from his post.

Chance Wilson, named to a four-year term on the library board in May, posted last week on Facebook that he would be moving to New York in December. Wilson bills himself as CEO and chairman of the board for Wilson Global Initiative, a nonprofit he says he started in 2014 at the age of 14 to promote worldwide literacy.

Wilson claims to have grown the organization into seven countries: the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Tanzania and Indonesia. Earlier this year, Wilson moved WGI’s headquarters to New York City.

Matt Watson, one of the Metro Council members who confirmed Wilson in the appointment, says he hasn’t heard of the resignation yet, but that Wilson will have to resign if he’s moving out-of-state.

Wilson was unable to be reached for comment before this morning’s deadline.