Rebranding requires a well-crafted strategy

In telecommunications, rebranding is not just a marketing strategy. It’s a declaration of evolution.

But evolution isn’t always easily embraced. It can disrupt comfort zones and challenge established norms, both for employees and clients.

So when Eatel and its other two companies—RTC, and Vision Communications—decided it was time to rebrand under a single name, CEO Josh Descant knew he needed a well-crafted strategy.

“For decades, these companies operated independently, with strong local ties in southeast Louisiana,” Descant explains. “Bringing them together under one brand wasn’t just about a new name; it was about operational coherence and preparing for a future beyond traditional telecommunications.”

The decision to rebrand was both strategic and necessary. Says Descant, “Our footprint across nine parishes posed operational challenges. We needed clarity in the market about who we were as a combined entity.”

But blending decades of brand equity for each of the three companies into a single new identity was not without its risks. “Eatel, for instance, had a legacy we couldn’t ignore,” Descant asserts. “We were rebranding not because of a problem but to carry forward the value and equity of these brands.”

