Qualifying day 1: Mark Milligan again challenging Gautreaux for sheriff 

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and his two major Republican opponents formally registered for the governor’s race today, as qualifying for the Oct. 12 ballot opened, signaling the unofficial intensifying of the campaign season.

Another gubernatorial candidate, Republican Patrick “Live Wire” Landry is also registered for the race. In addition to the governor’s race, six other statewide jobs and all state legislative seats on the fall ballot.

Locally, Incumbent State Sen. Mack “Bodi” White, R-Baton Rouge, is planning to run for re-election and has yet to draw any challengers for his District 6 seat. In the 13th District, three Republicans are running to fill the seat left behind by Dale Erdy. They are Edith Carlin, Deven Cavalier and Rogers Pope.

Retired police officer Mark Milligan has come out to challenge East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, again, after losing to Gautreaux more than once in past elections.

