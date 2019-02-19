Providence Corporate Cup returns to downtown Baton Rouge on March 23

The Providence Corporate Cup—which annually draws more than a thousand participants who run a 5K as part of a company team or as individuals—is returning to downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, March 23, event organizers have announced.



In its 31st year, the event includes a cook-off challenge and T-shirt design contest. Proceeds from the event benefit the Big Buddy Program and the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance. Following last year’s event, Providence presented each of those organizations with a $10,000 check.



Registration is open through March 17. Get complete details.

This year’s sponsors include Business Report and 225, Providence, Downtown Duplicating, AJ Gallagher, BRPT Lake Physical Therapy, Phelps Dunbar, IT inspired Horizon Financial Group, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Franklin Associates, Keogh, Cox, & Wilson, AWC and Faulk and Winkler.